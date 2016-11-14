(Corrects to remove reference to Phonak, paragraph 3)
ZURICH Nov 14 Swiss hearing-aid maker Sonova
Holding on Monday said first-half net income fell 3.2
percent from a year ago, mainly due to costs related to its
near-$1 billion acquisition of a Netherlands-based retailer.
Net income dropped to 152 million Swiss francs ($153.23
million), from 157 million francs in the first half of 2015, the
company said in a statement. Sales rose 6.7 percent to 1.1
billion francs.
In May, Sonova said it would acquire Dutch retailer
AudioNova as it wanted to expand its network of company-owned
outlets where it sells its own hearing aids. The transaction was
completed in September, but has weighed on profit so far, as the
company took a 10 million franc hit from transaction costs and
integration.
"With the acquisition of AudioNova, we have significantly
expanded our retail footprint," said Chief Executive Lukas
Braunschweiler in the statement, adding that sales had a "marked
pick-up" towards the end of the period.
($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)