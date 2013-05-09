By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 Sontag Advisory, which oversees
$3.6 billion of investments for wealthy families and
individuals, has reversed its policy of accepting payments from
Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity Investments for
recommending the brokerage firms to Sontag clients.
Sontag, a New York-based investment adviser owned by
National Financial Partners Corp., had been paid a
percentage of the assets its clients invested in certain mutual
funds sold by the discount brokers. The mutual funds have no
transaction charges, but fund companies pay Schwab and Fidelity
for sales through the brokers' vast distribution networks.
Reuters last month reported that a few registered investment
advisers, including Sontag, were collecting part of that sales
fee and not sharing it with their clients - a practice that may
violate their fiduciary duties to those clients. Reuters
reported that regulators may be investigating the practice.
Spokespeople at Schwab and Fidelity described the payments
as "service fees" for administrative and support services that
the advisers performed. Sontag, however, in an updated
disclosure filing, said the fees could pose a potential conflict
of interest.
"Although there was no cost to clients for SA's
participation, it was considered a potential conflict of
interest because SA received an economic benefit for
recommending that clients use either Schwab or Fidelity as
custodian," it wrote. It said it terminated its "hard dollar"
arrangements with the brokers as of April 1.
Sontag and other wealth managers that are not registered as
brokers often direct clients to make investment transactions and
deposit their assets with brokers that offer free or discounted
business services to the advisers.
Fidelity has no plans to amend fee-sharing arrangements with
advisers that help it defray servicing costs, a spokeswoman
said. Citing the firm's policy of not commenting on clients, she
declined to discuss the shift at Sontag, which has discretion
over almost 6,000 client accounts.
A Schwab spokeswoman and Robert Ross, Sontag's chief
compliance officer, did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for National Financial Partners declined to
comment.
Sontag in its recent disclosure document also wrote without
explanation that it no longer participates in a program in which
it received client referrals from Fidelity.
Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holdings also refer
wealthy clients with sophisticated needs to investment advisers.
Fidelity is the only broker that has not collected a piece of
the advisers' ongoing management fees for successful referrals.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)