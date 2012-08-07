BRIEF-Kohl's says launched profit improvement project "to take significant expense out"
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
Aug 7 Voice and data communication equipment maker Sonus Networks Inc's second-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates and it forecast current-quarter sales below expectations.
Sonus said it expects third-quarter revenue between $51 million and $53 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $68.5 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sonus said it started restructuring its operations to cut costs and expects to record a $2.3 million charge in the third quarter.
Loss widened to $11.7 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter from $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Sonus, which counts AT&T Inc and Qwest Communications among its top customers, reported a loss of 3 cents per share.
Revenue for the company, which competes with Acme Packet Inc , rose 11 percent to $57.6 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents per share, on revenue of $58.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Westford, Massachusetts-based company closed at $1.81 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several