TOKYO, April 18 Sony Corp is in talks with Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp on jointly producing organic EL televisions, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

Sony is struggling to recover from four years of losses and regain the innovative flair of its 1980s glory days, having been overrun by today's gadget leaders Apple and Samsung Electronics. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)