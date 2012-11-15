BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Nov 15 Sony Corp said a Moody's downgrade of its credit rating last week means that some of its commercial clients would be able to demand up to $585 million in immediate reimbursement on advances paid to Sony.
No such demands have been made, Sony said in a statement on Thursday. The maker of PlayStation 3 game consoles and Vaio personal computers said it would be able to pay any such claims with cash on hand and short-term loans should its partners ask for reimbursement.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating on Sony to Baa1 from A3 with a negative outlook on fears that the TV maker's earnings will remain weak.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.