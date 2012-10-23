UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO Oct 23 Sony Corp said it will close an office building in Tokyo and relocate the 4,800 people who work there to other sites in and around Japan's capital to help squeeze costs as it seeks to return to profit.
The Shinagawa Technology Center, close to its Tokyo headquarters, will be vacated by September next year, a Sony spokesman told Reuters, with the property being returned to its owners.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.