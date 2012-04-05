Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Sony Corp said on Thursday that it will hold a briefing on April 12th to outline its business plan, attended by CEO Kazuo Hirai who took the helm just four days ago.
The Japanese consumer electronics and entertainment company is under pressure to turn around its business after forecasting a 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) net loss for the fiscal year ended in March, its fourth consecutive annual loss. ($1 = 82.4600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.