* Turnaround engineer took tough message to CEO Hirai
* Yoshida puts each Sony division on hook for performance
* Markets impressed despite loss forecast
* Yoshida plan likely reflected in upcoming Sony blueprint
By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Feb 15 Months after Sony Corp
bought So-net, the broadband provider's chief chided CEO Kazuo
Hirai for having his "priorities in the wrong order".
He told Hirai his focus should be on restructuring the
struggling electronics conglomerate rather than spending time
and effort buying a firm it had previously spun off, said a
person familiar with the exchange.
That was two years ago and Hirai was sufficiently impressed
to hire Kenichiro Yoshida as Sony's chief strategy officer.
Within months, he was promoted to chief financial officer.
Yoshida, a reserved foil to the more flamboyant "Kaz" Hirai,
has since sought to turn around Sony with a no-nonsense
programme of cuts and targeted expansion that has won over
investors, even as the Tokyo-based conglomerate prepares to post
a sixth loss in seven years.
Yoshida is pushing each Sony division to take more
responsibility for its performance, a direction that insiders
say Sony is likely to confirm in a new multi-year business plan
to be unveiled on Wednesday.
Colleagues say Yoshida's low-key demeanour conceals a
straight-talker who is unafraid to ask tough questions.
Under Yoshida's knife, Sony sold its ailing Vaio personal
computer division, a seismic shift for the group as this was an
established, 17-year-old brand. He spun off the TV business and
axed thousands of jobs across the company while raising spending
on imaging sensors, a profitable segment and likely future
profit driver.
Yoshida's overhaul is not only being felt in Japan; it has
rattled Sony's traditionally autonomous Hollywood big shots.
Late last year, he pressed Sony Pictures CEO Michael
Lynton to give "serious consideration to modifying the
Entertainment executives' compensation plans," emails leaked by
hackers in November revealed. Lynton confided to studio co-chair
Amy Pascal that he felt he was under "enormous pressure." Pascal
has since left the company in the wake of other embarrassing
emails disclosed in the hack.
STOCK PRICE JUMP
The Yoshida shake-up seems to be paying off.
Sony this month reported stronger-than-expected quarterly
results, forecast a smaller net loss for the year to March than
previously expected and reversed a forecast operating loss to a
profit.
Some analysts believe Yoshida is striving to get Sony's
mobile business back in the black with an eye on a possible
sale. Sony declined to comment for this article.
Sony shares have risen more than 70 percent since Yoshida
was named CFO last April - including a 28 percent run-up in the
past month that was missed by activist investor Daniel Loeb, who
said in October he sold his Sony stake after failing to persuade
management to sell part of its entertainment business.
Under Yoshida, Sony's 5-year credit default swaps
, the cost of insuring its debt against default,
have halved.
Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal, who has a "buy" recommendation
on Sony, last week raised his target price by 15 percent to
4,050 yen. The stock closed on Friday at 3,220.5 yen.
With Yoshida as CFO, "Sony has responded more quickly to the
changing environment and competition," said Fitch Ratings
director Kelvin Ho. "It's been able to make more bold
decisions." Yoshida has injected a sense of urgency, Ho added,
but to return Sony to investment grade - Fitch still rates its
debt a speculative BB- - the company needs a broader base for
profits.
REAL TEST
Ho and others say the real test for Yoshida will be in
securing long-term sales growth rather than merely making Sony
profitable again.
Aside from an announced increase in production capacity of
image sensors, used in smartphones and security cameras,
analysts say Sony's best growth opportunity ahead may be in
making better use of its PlayStation network to attract
consumers beyond videogame players, with better movie and music
services.
Sony has fumbled to emulate the success of Apple Inc's
iTunes platform, and recently said it was ending its
own Music Unlimited service, offering music through Spotify
instead. For Yoshida, the challenge may be in continuing that
search while keeping costs under check.
Jefferies' Goyal warned: "given the sharp recovery in the
stock price, the CFO may need to watch out for senior executives
relapsing into grand expansionary visions."
(Editing by William Mallard and Ian Geoghegan)