March 22 Sony Corp will sell its
chemical business, which makes films and adhesives used in TVs,
cameras and mobile phones to the state-backed Development Bank
of Japan, a source familiar with the matter said.
The bank will pay for about 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen
($360-480 million) for the unit, the Nikkei business daily
reported earlier.
Sony and the lender, which declined to comment, will sign a
memorandum of understanding as soon as Thursday, the source said
on condition he wasn't identified.
($1 = 83.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)