By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI Dec 11 Sony Corp should fear
China's censors almost as much as rival Microsoft Corp
when it launches its PlayStation 4 gaming console in the world's
third-largest gaming market next month.
Sony said on Thursday that PlayStation 4 will go on sale in
China from January 11. Its announcement in Shanghai follows
Microsoft's launch of its Xbox console in China as the two firms
rush to capitalise on the end to a 14-year ban on foreign gaming
consoles.
Sony plans to sell PlayStation 4 in China for 2,899 yuan
($468), slightly higher than in the United States where it sells
for around $400.
Consumer technology analysts said its biggest obstacle
wasn't pricing but something beyond the company's control:
Beijing's notoriously tough censors.
"The Chinese censor will be Sony's biggest challenge," said
Roger Sheng, research director at tech research firm Gartner.
China's censorship regime is expected to limit the number of
gaming titles available, at least initially, as all software
needs official approval before it can be sold, analysts say.
These approvals can take time.
Sony tried to address such concerns on Thursday, promising
to bring numerous titles to China.
"Cooperating with the government, we'll provide a broad
range of content for our users in China," Hiroyuki Oda, head of
Asia business at Sony Computer Entertainment, told reporters.
A company spokesman said it had already applied for licences
for 30 gaming titles and several had already been approved.
Some of the best-selling PlayStation games, such as "Grand
Theft Auto" which features gruesome killings and scantily clad
women, are unlikely to be approved.
The Xbox, which sells for 3,699 yuan ($598), currently has
10 titles on sale in China, mainly censor-friendly sporting
games such as "Forza Motorsport 5". Microsoft has not released
Xbox sales figures for China.
The PlayStation 4, first launched in the United States and
Europe in November last year, had sold over 13 million units
globally as of September, making it the fastest selling
PlayStation model since the console's launch in 1994.
Sony said it would sell the portable PlayStation Vita for
1,299 yuan.
Loss-making Sony is counting on its gaming business to
partially offset weakness in its mobile division, after a poor
showing by its Xperia smartphones weighed heavily on recent
earnings.
The Japanese electronics maker is targeting as much as 1.6
trillion yen ($13.47 billion) in global revenue from its gaming
and related network businesses in the fiscal year to March 2018,
from 1.3 trillion yen expected for the current year.
China, however, may not be the right place to look for a
major sales boost.
Because gaming consoles were banned until January, PC and
mobile games dominate the Chinese market, where gaming revenues
grew by more than a third from 2012 to nearly $14 billion last
year.
Sony will sell its consoles in China through a joint venture
with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.1881 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 118.7700 yen)
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Jason Neely)