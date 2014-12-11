(Repeats without any changes to text)
SHANGHAI Dec 11 Sony Corp will sell
its PlayStation 4 in China for 2,899 yuan ($468) starting from
Jan. 11, a company executive said on Thursday.
This marks PlayStation's official entry into China, the
world's third-largest gaming market, after Beijing lifted a
14-year ban on foreign gaming consoles earlier this year.
Microsoft Corp launched its Xbox in China in September.
China may be a tough market to crack with strict censorship
blocking many popular games. Gaming consoles were banned until
January this year, meaning PC and mobile games dominate the
Chinese market, where gaming revenues hit $14 billion last year.
($1 = 6.1881 yuan)
