TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's Sony Corp said it will split off its semiconductors operations to bolster growth in devices such as image sensors, which have emerged as the company's strongest products in recent years.

Sony said the move was part of the company's push to split off various business units into separate companies while they retain full ownership, to accelerate decision-making and make them more accountable for their profitability.

Sensors, used in smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhone, have helped lead a turnaround at Sony in the past year while its TV and mobile operations have struggled. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)