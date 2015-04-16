(Adds comments from WikiLeaks, background on hacking)
LOS ANGELES, April 16 Sony Corp's Sony
Pictures Entertainment objected to the online release by
WikiLeaks on Thursday of a searchable database of more than
30,000 documents that were obtained by hackers in a massive
cyber attack last year.
"The cyber-attack on Sony Pictures was a malicious criminal
act, and we strongly condemn the indexing of stolen employee and
other private and privileged information on WikiLeaks," the
company said in a statement.
Sony Pictures said it "will continue to fight for the
safety, security, and privacy of our company."
The documents stolen by the hackers were made available to
the media last year. They included embarrassing emails by then-
Co-Chairman Amy Pascal and personal information such as salaries
and Social Security numbers of employees.
The release of 30,287 documents and 173,132 emails on
WikiLeaks makes the information widely available and searchable.
WikiLeaks, an anti-secrecy website known for publishing
classified U.S. government information, said it believed the
documents belonged in the public domain.
"This archive shows the inner workings of an influential
multinational corporation," WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
said in a statement. "It is newsworthy and at the centre of a
geo-political conflict."
The U.S. government had blamed the hack on North Korea after
the reclusive nation was angered by the Sony comedy "The
Interview," which depicted the fictional assassination of leader
Kim Jong Un. North Korea denied it was involved in the attack.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)