Dec 8 Sony Corp's PlayStation online store suffered an outage for about 2 hours after a cyber attack on Monday, the Financial Times reported, without citing sources.

"We are aware that users are having issues connecting to PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate," Official Twitter page for PlayStation tweeted.

PlayStation Network was mostly down from 8:52 a.m. to 11:18 a.m. Tokyo time, the newspaper quoted Sony Computer Entertainment as saying. (on.ft.com/15ZdlQk)

Sony has not received any report that information has been leaked or stolen, the daily said.

