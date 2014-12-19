(Adds quotes from Lynton, Obama and background)
LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Sony Pictures Entertainment
chief executive and chairman Michael Lynton said on Friday that
the Hollywood studio did not make a mistake in pulling satirical
film "The Interview" after a cyberattack blamed on North Korea.
Lynton, speaking to CNN, was responding to comments made by
President Barack Obama that the studio erred in shelving the
film after cinemas refused to show it following unspecified
threats from hackers.
"In this instance the president, the press and the public
are mistaken as to what actually happened," Lynton told CNN in
his first public remarks since the cyberattack began last month.
Earlier on Friday, Obama said Sony should have released the
film and not bowed to pressure from hackers.
"I wish they (Sony) would have spoken to me first," Obama
said. "I would have told them, 'Do not get into a pattern in
which you're intimidated by these kinds of criminal attacks.'"
Lynton said Sony had "no alternative" but to pull
the screwball comedy about a fictional plot to assassinate North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un because movie theater chains said they
would not screen the film.
"We have not caved, we have not given in, we have persevered
and we have not backed down," Lynton said. "We have always had
every desire to have the American public see this movie."
Lynton added that he still would like the public to see the
film.
"The Inteview," starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, was
set to be released on Dec. 25. Sony has said that it has no
other plans to release the film.
