WASHINGTON Dec 19 The cyber attack on Sony
Pictures underscores the need for U.S. businesses and government
to cooperate on cyber threats and for chief executives to assess
their companies' cybersecurity, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh
Johnson said on Friday.
"The Department of Homeland Security and other federal
agencies are here to help. We seek to raise the level of
cybersecurity in both the private sector and civilian
government, and provide timely information to protect all our
systems against cyber threats," he said in a statement.
Johnson urged companies to adopt the voluntary Cybersecurity
Framework of best practices to protect against cyber risks.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley)