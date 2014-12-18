BOSTON Dec 17 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation released a warning on Tuesday, advising theaters
and other businesses associated with Sony Corp's
Hollywood studio's film "The Interview" that they could be
targeted in cyberattacks.
The private document, which was obtained by Reuters, said
that "anyone associated with the production, distribution and
promotion" of the film "could possibly become the target of
cyberattacks."
Sony Pictures Entertainment pulled the film from its planned
Dec. 25 release on Wednesday after top U.S. movie theater chains
canceled plans to show it in the wake of a devastating hack at
the Hollywood studio and threats on Tuesday of further attacks
if it were shown.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)