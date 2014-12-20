(Adds reaction in Asia)
* U.S. will choose time and place for responding -Obama
* President chides Sony for decision to pull picture
* Studio's CEO denies it gave in to hackers
By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 President Barack Obama vowed
on Friday to respond to a devastating cyberattack on Sony
Pictures that he blamed on North Korea, and scolded the
Hollywood studio for caving in to what he described as a foreign
dictator imposing censorship in America.
Obama said the cyberattack caused a lot of damage to Sony
but the company should not have let itself be intimidated into
halting the public release of "The Interview," a lampoon
portraying the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"We will respond," Obama told an end-of-year news
conference. "We'll respond proportionally, and we'll respond in
a place and time and manner that we choose."
Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it
had determined that North Korea was behind the hacking of Sony,
saying Pyongyang's actions fell "outside the bounds of
acceptable state behavior."
Obama said North Korea appeared to have acted alone.
Washington began consultations with Japan, China, South Korea
and Russia seeking their assistance in reining in North Korea.
Japan and South Korea vowed to cooperate. China, North
Korea's only major ally, has yet to respond but a Beijing-run
newspaper said "The Interview" was not a movie for Hollywood and
U.S. society to be proud of.
"The vicious mocking of Kim is only a result of senseless
cultural arrogance," the newspaper said.
It was the first time the United States had directly accused
another country of a cyberattack of such magnitude on American
soil and set up a possible new confrontation between longtime
foes Washington and Pyongyang.
The destructive nature of the attack, and threats from the
hackers that led the Hollywood studio to pull the movie, set it
apart from previous cyber intrusions, the FBI said.
A North Korean diplomat at the United Nations in New York
said Pyongyang had nothing to do with the cyberattack. "DPRK
(North Korea) is not part of this," the diplomat told Reuters.
Obama said he wished that Sony had spoken to him first
before yanking the movie, suggesting it could set a bad
precedent. "I think they made a mistake," he said.
"We cannot have a society in which some dictator some place
can start imposing censorship here in the United States," he
said. "Because if somebody is able to intimidate folks out of
releasing a satirical movie, imagine what they start doing when
they see a documentary that they don't like, or news reports
that they don't like."
"NOT CAVED IN"
Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton
insisted the company did not capitulate to hackers and said it
is still looking for alternative platforms to release "The
Interview." This week, a spokeswoman for Sony had said the
company did not have further release plans for the $44 million
film starring Seth Rogen and James Franco.
"We have not caved, we have not given in, we have persevered
and we have not backed down," Lynton told CNN. "We have always
had every desire to have the American public see this movie."
Despite Obama's stern warning to North Korea, his options
for responding to the computer attack by the impoverished state
appeared limited. The president declined to be specific about
any actions under consideration.
North Korea has been subject to U.S. sanctions for more than
50 years, but they have had little effect on its human rights
policies or its development of nuclear weapons. It has become
expert in hiding its often criminal money-raising activities,
largely avoiding traditional banks.
The FBI said technical analysis of malicious software used
in the Sony attack found links to malware that "North Korean
actors" had developed and found a "significant overlap" with
"other malicious cyber activity" previously tied to Pyongyang.
But it otherwise gave scant details on how it concluded that
North Korea was behind the attack.
U.S. experts say Obama's options could include cyber
retaliation, financial sanctions, criminal indictments against
individuals implicated in the attack or even a boost in U.S.
military support to South Korea.
But the effect of any response would be limited given North
Korea's isolation and the fact that it is already heavily
sanctioned for its nuclear program.
There is also the risk that an overly harsh U.S. response
could provoke Pyongyang to escalate into cyber warfare.
Non-conventional capabilities such as cyberwarfare and
nuclear technology are the weapons of choice for the
impoverished North, defectors said in Seoul.
They said the Sony attack may have been a practice run for
North Korea's "cyberarmy" as part of its long-term goal of being
able to cripple its rivals' telecommunications and energy grids.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey, David
Chance, Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom in Washington and
Ju-min Park and Jack Kim in Seoul; Editing by David Storey,
Bernard Orr and Raju Gopalakrishnan)