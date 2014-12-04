By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 North Korea is a principal
suspect in the cyber attack on Sony Pictures, a U.S. national
security source told Reuters on Thursday, while a North Korean
diplomat denied Pyongyang was behind the crippling hack.
The U.S. government's investigation into the Nov. 24 attack
is being led by the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office and the
Hollywood studio is cooperating, a law enforcement source said.
The national security official, who spoke on the condition
of anonymity, said North Korea is not the only suspect and it
was too soon to definitively know who is behind the attack that
exposed a trove of internal data and shut down the computer
systems at the entertainment arm of Sony Corp.
North Korea had vehemently denounced the Sony film "The
Interview," a comedy movie about a plot to assassinate North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled for release on Dec. 25.
A former top U.S. government expert on North Korea said that
circumstantial evidence suggesting its involvement in the Sony
attack included the fact that the North Koreans had been "very
vocal about their unhappiness" about the film.
A New York-based North Korean diplomat, who asked to remain
anonymous, told the Voice of America broadcast network on
Wednesday that linking North Korea to the hacking of Sony
Pictures' computers was "another fabrication targeting the
country.
"My country publicly declared that it would follow
international norms banning hacking and piracy," the diplomat
said.
The denial from North Korea regarding the Sony hacking came
despite sources telling Reuters that cyber investigators had
found connections to North Korea in the form of hacking tools
similar to those used by that country in previous attacks on
South Korea.
INTERNAL DATA LEAKED
Despite the swirling controversy, Sony said the film's
release remains on schedule, although on Thursday it cancelled a
Los Angeles press day for next week citing "some scheduling
conflicts." A press day in New York is still possible.
"The Interview" stars James Franco and Seth Rogen as
American journalists who are recruited by the CIA to kill Kim
after the authoritarian leader grants them an interview.
In June, the Pyongyang government denounced the film as
"undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war"
in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Rogen, who co-wrote and co-directed the film, told Rolling
Stone magazine in an interview conducted in June that they did
get called in for a meeting with Sony's North American CEO.
"Any time a movie causes a country to threaten nuclear
retaliation, the higher-ups wanna get in a room with you," Rogen
said in the interview published in this week's Rolling Stone.
Sony has struggled to get all of its systems back up since
its network was breached. Studio executives told staff in a memo
on Tuesday that they still did not know the "full scope of
information that the hackers might have or release."
The hackers, who have identified themselves as GOP or
Guardians of Peace, leaked more Sony data on Wednesday that
included personal log-ins and credentials, the website CSO
Online reported.
"In short, the IT data leaked is everything needed to manage
the day-to-day operations at Sony," CSO said.
But the studio did manage to make one of its biggest
announcements of the year in England on Thursday - the new Bond
movie, "SPECTRE," starring Daniel Craig as 007 once again.
It was a reminder of Sony's might in the movie world. The
Bond franchise had its most lucrative film in the series to date
with "Skyfall," which brought in $1.1 billion worldwide.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston, and Lisa
Richwine and Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Writing by Mary
Milliken; Editing by Bernard Orr)