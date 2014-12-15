TOKYO Dec 15 Leaked emails reveal a cultural
gulf between Japan's Sony Corp and Hollywood subsidiary
Sony Pictures Entertainment, highlighting the challenge of CEO
Kazuo Hirai to turn around the money-losing company under the
slogan One Sony.
The Japanese conglomerate is heading for its fifth net loss
in six years, raising questions about its ability to hold on to
businesses ranging from making television sets to movies. While
activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb has given up his call
for Sony to spin off its entertainment arm, others believe it
should exit weak product lines such as TVs.
Bilingual Hirai is linked to both sides of Sony, having
experience at both the video games and music businesses. He is
therefore widely considered one of the company's few executives
capable of bringing together the manufacturing and movie-making
cultures of Tokyo and Hollywood.
But along with racial jokes related to U.S. President Barack
Obama and disparaging remarks about top actors, leaked emails
from Sony Pictures executives reveal tension between Hirai and
the film studio.
The emails were leaked following a cyberattack on Sony's
computer systems last month by a group demanding the company
pull upcoming film "The Interview", a comedy criticised by North
Korea for depicting the assassination of its leader. They show
Hirai ordered the film to be toned down and encountered
resistance from the film's creators including co-director and
actor Seth Rogen. Sony Pictures co-chairman Amy Pascal tried to
mediate.
The emails also show film executives viewed Hirai and Chief
Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida with trepidation ahead of
cost cuts aimed at increasing profit margins.
Sony Pictures Chief Executive Officer Michael Lynton in
October forwarded to Pascal an email from Yoshida, marked
"confidential" and seeking "serious consideration to modifying
the Entertainment executives compensation plans".
"This is also what I am now dealing with," he wrote.
Sony declined to comment for this article and Hirai was not
made available for interview.
Company sources said Sony Pictures was taking the lead in
the investigation and that Hirai was briefed frequently. People
close to the investigation told Reuters the North Korean state
is a principal suspect.
ONE SONY
The hack comes as Hirai is trying to prove Sony is better
off with all of its businesses including cameras, films and
insurance under one roof.
Last year, Loeb called on Hirai to sell part of the
entertainment business to fund restructuring in its electronics
arm. That, Loeb said, would also force the market to assess the
value of the entertainment business more highly.
That business has recently been helping to partially offset
weakness in smartphones. Last month, Hirai forecast sales at the
Sony Pictures to rise to as much as $11 billion in three years,
36 percent more than current business year.
"The entertainment segment has maintained profitability for
18 years straight, and as a generator of stable profit, it is a
major pillar of the Sony Group," Hirai told investors on Nov.
18, days before the hack became apparent.
Sony shares have risen around 18 percent this year in
recognition of Hirai's turnaround efforts. In September,
however, Sony cut its outlook for the sixth time on Hirai's
watch.
Many investors and analysts now believe Hirai should make
more drastic cuts in its electronics arm.
Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said Yoshida's appointment this
year spurred change, such as an exit from personal computers.
Goyal said Sony could eventually sell its TV set business.
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset
Management, said Sony should also exit the commoditised
smartphone market as well.
"Phones, TVs... It would be better to wind down those areas,
and soon," he said.
Sony should focus instead on highly-profitable products such
as its image sensors which are used in smartphones including
Apple Inc's iPhones, he said.
"There's no reason to do everything."
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in BOSTON; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)