LOS ANGELES Dec 16 Movie maker Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp executives last summer tried to meet
with Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai to discuss a possible
merger or acquisition, according to emails found in documents
stolen by hackers.
Hirai eventually declined a meeting although he expressed
interest in possible cooperation on operational matters, the
documents showed.
Daniel Loeb, an investor who was pushing Sony to partially
spin off its entertainment business, told Sony Corp of America
President Nicole Seligman that Lions Gate executives wanted to
meet with Hirai, according to an Aug. 20 email from Seligman to
Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton.
Loeb told Seligman that the Lions Gate executives wanted "to
toss around ideas about a possible merger or acquisition,"
according to the email. Lynton responded later that day that it
would be "very disruptive" if the "lionsgate stuff gets out."
Representatives for Sony and Lions Gate declined to comment.
Loeb did not respond to a request for comment.
Sony is reeling from disclosures in documents released by
the hackers, which have exposed internal discussions key to the
company's future to public scrutiny. Reuters has not been able
to verify the authenticity of the documents.
The exchange about Lions Gate sheds light on the strategies
of two of Hollywood's biggest studios. Lions Gate is the
producer of "The Hunger Games" movie franchise and TV shows
including "Mad Men" and "Orange is the New Black" on Netflix
.
Sony, the studio behind the James Bond and Spider-Man
franchises, was under pressure from Loeb at the time to improve
profitability. Loeb revealed in October that his Third Point
hedge fund had sold its stake in Sony.
On Sept. 6, Lions Gate Vice Chairman Michael Burns in an
email to Hirai and Seligman suggested a meeting, the documents
showed. "We remain very intrigued with the possibility of
working together," Burns wrote.
Hirai declined a meeting in a Sept. 18 reply, although he
suggested Burns contact Lynton or Seligman about other
opportunities.
"Given our entertainment business strategy, I don't believe
a meeting with me would be fruitful or a good use of your time,"
he wrote. "However, we are always interested in the possibility
of smart collaboration between studios at the operational
level."
