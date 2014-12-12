(Adds Pascal comments to Hollywood blog)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Sony Pictures Entertainment
Co-Chairman Amy Pascal apologized on Thursday for "insensitive"
jokes she made about President Barack Obama in emails that were
stolen by hackers who recently attacked the studio's computer
network.
The emails were exchanged between Pascal and film producer
Scott Rudin, according to a report on the BuzzFeed website.
Ahead of a breakfast event with the president, the pair joked
about the type of movies Obama might like, mentioning films with
African-American themes or stars.
"Should I ask him if he liked Django?" Pascal wrote,
referring to slave revenge tale "Django Unchained." She later
suggests "The Butler" or "Think Like a Man," the report said.
Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the emails.
In a statement on Thursday, Pascal acknowledged the
existence of the emails but did not confirm any details.
"The content of my emails to Scott were insensitive and
inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am,"
Pascal said in a statement.
"Although this was a private communication that was stolen,
I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologize to
everyone who was offended," she said.
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, who has recently
spoken out against police brutality in dealing with black
people, said Pascal's apology was "not enough" and her comments
"reflect a continued lack of diversity in positions of power in
Hollywood."
"These emails nominate Amy Pascal to be considered by some
of us in the same light" as former Los Angeles Clippers owner
Donald Sterling, Sharpton said in a statement.
Sony must take steps "to respect the African American
community and reflect that respect in their hiring and business
practices," Sharpton said.
Pascal, in an interview published on the Deadline Hollywood
website, said she had contacted Sharpton about the comments. "I
know I screwed up," she said. "So I called him and we spoke. And
we are going to try and use this as an opportunity to make
things better."
"I realize I'm just going to have to move forward," she
added, noting that she had work to do for this month's releases
of the films "Annie" and "The Interview." "I have a company to
run."
Rudin also apologized on Thursday, saying the emails were
"written in haste" and "meant to be in jest."
"To anybody I've offended, I'm profoundly and deeply sorry,
and I regret and apologize for any injury they might have
caused," he said in a statement.
Sony Pictures, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, was the
target of a massive cyber attack that became public on Nov. 24
by unidentified hackers who released a trove of internal company
data and emails. Sony has acknowledged that a large amount of
data was stolen but has declined to confirm specific documents.
