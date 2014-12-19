LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Sony Pictures Entertainment
said Friday it immediately began looking for alternative
platforms to release "The Interview" after it shelved the
Christmas Day theatrical opening when movie theater chains
bailed on the screwball comedy.
"It is still our hope that anyone who wants to see this
movie will get the opportunity to do so," Sony said in a
statement after President Barack Obama criticized the studio for
pulling the comedy at the center of a cyberattack blamed on
North Korea.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by James Dalgleish)