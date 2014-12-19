(Adds CEO comments, Netflix)
LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Sony Pictures said on Friday
it is looking for alternatives to release "The Interview" after
it scrapped the Christmas Day theatrical opening of the
screwball comedy at the center of a cyberattack on the studio
blamed on North Korea.
After a rare public shaming of a corporation by President
Barack Obama, who said Sony Pictures made a mistake in pulling
the film and bowing to intimidation, chief executive Michael
Lynton told CNN he hoped that the public would see the film but
no other platform had shown interest.
On Wednesday, Sony cancelled the theatrical release of the
film depicting the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un after major movie theater chains refused to show the film
following threats to theaters and audiences from hackers.
At the time, it said it did not have further plans to
release "The Interview," a $44 million film starring Seth Rogen
and James Franco.
But on Friday, Sony said in a statement that it "immediately
began actively surveying alternatives to enable us to release
the movie on a different platform."
It appears there are no takers so far for a film that has
incensed North Korea and could ultimately be the reason behind
the most destructive hacking of a private company on U.S. soil.
The FBI said Friday that North Korean was responsible for the
hack.
Lynton told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that "there has not been
one major VOD - video on demand distributor - one major
e-commerce site that has stepped forward and said they are
willing to distribute this movie for us."
Netflix Inc, one of the biggest players in online
streaming, would not discuss its interest in "The Interview," or
lack thereof.
"We are approached on virtually every unconventional release
by the networks and studios and, as a matter of course, don't
discuss publicly the pitches, concepts or ideas that come our
way," Netflix said in a statement.
