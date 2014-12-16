BOSTON Dec 16 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is investigating a threat against theaters planning to show Sony Corp's controversial movie about an assassination of the leader of North Korea, and so far it has seen no credible sign of an active plot, an agency official said.

A hacking group published what appear to be more internal emails on Tuesday and promised "bitter fate" for those who went to see the movie, "The Interview" following a devastating attack that severely damaged movie studio's network.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle; writing by Peter Henderson)