HONOLULU Dec 20 The United States stands by its
assertion that the North Korean government was behind the
massive cyberattack on Sony Pictures, a spokesman for the White
House National Security Council said on Saturday.
Asked about North Korea's statement on Saturday denying
involvement in the strike against the Hollywood studio, NSC
spokesman Mark Stroh said: "As the FBI made clear, we are
confident the North Korean government is responsible for this
destructive attack. We stand by this conclusion."
"The Government of North Korea has a long history of denying
responsibility for destructive and provocative actions," he
said.
"If the North Korean government wants to help, they can
admit their culpability and compensate Sony for the damages this
attack caused," Stroh added. North Korea called earlier for a
joint U.S.-North Korean probe into the incident.
