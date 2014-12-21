(Adds quotes)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 The U.S. House Intelligence
Committee chairman on Sunday called for a "very serious" U.S.
reaction, including sanctions, to a North Korean cyber attack on
Sony Pictures, saying it was not enough for the United States to
restrict that country's cyber capability.
U.S. Representative Mike Rogers criticized President Barack
Obama on "Fox News Sunday" for getting on a plane to Hawaii on
Friday and not acting immediately against North Korea.
"The problem here was not that the fact that we didn't have
the capability to do something nearly in immediate time. We just
didn't get a decision from the president," Rogers said.
Rogers said there was much discussion last week about how to
respond to the attack that wiped out Sony's computers
in response to the film "The Interview," which depicts the
assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Rogers criticized the Obama administration's response as too
late and too weak.
"By acknowledging it and then laying out to say, "Well we're
going to do something in the future,' you have diminished the
capabilities that we can engage in this particular instance."
"You've just limited your ability to do something. Just
calling North Korea out isn't going to be enough. So I would
argue you're going to have to ramp up sanctions. It needs to be
very serious. Remember - a nation-state was threatening
violence."
Rogers said the United States is capable for making it very
difficult for the North Koreans to launch a similar attack.
"But I don't think that's enough," he told Fox. "This was a
nation-state who attacked an American company and then
threatened violence ... against people who would go to the
movie."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Diane
Craft)