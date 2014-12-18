UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Sony Corp's movie studio is not planning to release "The Interview" through video on demand after cancelling the movie's Dec. 25 debut in theaters, a spokeswoman for the studio said on Wednesday.
"Sony Pictures has no further release plans for the film," the spokeswoman said in response to a question about whether the movie could be released in theaters at a later date, or for home viewing through video-on-demand options.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources