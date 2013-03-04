(Corrects income in paragraph 2 to other income, from operating income)

TOKYO, March 4 Sony Corp said on Monday that it would sell all the shares it owns in Japanese online game provider DeNA Co Ltd to Nomura Securities.

Sony said in a statement that it expected to post a gain of 40.9 billion yen ($437 million), to be recorded as other income in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ends this month.

Nomura Securities is a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. ($1 = 93.4450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Chris Gallagher)