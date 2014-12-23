BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
(Adds Sony/ATV Music's response)
Dec 23 Sony Corp is considering a sale of its Sony/ATV Music Publishing unit, which owns the rights to most of the Beatles' songs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the company's leaked internal emails.
The unit, which Sony owns jointly with deceased pop star Michael Jackson's estate, is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion-$2 billion, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/13XrUTY)
Sony/ATV Music declined to comment on the report.
It is currently not clear if Sony will sell its stake in the unit or the entire business will be put on the block, the Journal said.
The leaked documents do not indicate an expected price and the timing of a potential sale, the newspaper said.
Sony is still reeling from the disclosures in documents released by computer hackers, which have exposed internal discussions key to the company's future to public scrutiny. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.