PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
Oct 7 Sony Corp is proceeding with a plan to sell its half of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sony, which owns the unit with Michael Jackson's estate, recently triggered a clause in its contract that allows one partner to buy out the other, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1MfjslA)
Sony/ATV Music declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, April 1 Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.