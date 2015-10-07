Oct 7 Sony Corp is proceeding with a plan to sell its half of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sony, which owns the unit with Michael Jackson's estate, recently triggered a clause in its contract that allows one partner to buy out the other, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1MfjslA)

Sony/ATV Music declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)