* Expects $1.1 bln net loss this year, core operations weak
* Plans separate unit for TV business, sells PCs division
* 5,000 job cuts to help lower costs by nearly $1 bln/year
By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Feb 6 Sony Corp Chief Executive
Offer Kazuo Hirai is seeking to cure a TV business that has lost
$7.8 billion over a decade by isolating it to speed up decisions
on future strategy.
Hirai is spinning off TV operations into a separate business
in the latest attempt to fix a division that he says for now
remains central to the Japanese electronics maker. It's part of
a broader restructuring: Sony also confirmed on Thursday it will
sell its Vaio personal computer division, effectively ending 17
years in that business.
Sony said charges associated with the moves will combine
with weaker showings than it expected in mobile phones, TVs and
PCs to pitch it into a net loss this fiscal year of 110 billion
yen ($1.1 billion). The maker of Bravia TVs and Playstation game
consoles will cut 5,000 jobs - just over 3 percent of its global
staff - as a result of the shakeup, counting on saving 100
billion yen in annual fixed costs.
Two years into the job, Hirai's gambit comes as Japan's
electronics firms struggle to compete with deep-pocketed
industry giants like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co that dominate sales consumer gadgets like
smartphone and tablet computers. Local peers Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp are ahead of Sony on
restructuring - the Vaio sale marks the first time Hirai has
pulled a major consumer product line.
Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Hirai said spinning the TV
unit off into a wholly owned subsidiary did not mean a disposal
is imminent. "If you are asking if we have any plan to sell off
our TV business, I can say we have absolutely no plan to do so
right now," he said.
But the CEO underlined that while he believes he can restore
the company to lasting profit, it has to change. "I think we are
heading in the right direction, and by making it a separate
company we will speed decision-making up. As for the future,
there are many possibilities, and not just for our TV business."
Having previously forecast a net profit of 30 billion yen
for the current fiscal year, Sony is now heading for its fifth
net loss within six years. The profit recorded in the year ended
March 2013, Hirai's first in charge, was helped by the sale of
two landmark properties in New York and Tokyo.
The company has come under fire from investors like Third
Point's Daniel Loeb for failing to maximize value in some of its
business lines. The comparison with Panasonic is on the surface
unflattering: The rival has already swallowed expensive
restructuring charges in a recovery from losses of $15 billion
loss over two years to March 2013 to a forecast net profit of 30
billion yen this year.
"On the face of it, this is a positive development for Sony,
but it's too early to say whether these measures will be
enough," said Masashi Oda, chief investment officer at Sumitomo
Mitsui Investment Trust.
"Timing is important. It depends on how fast they're able to
carry out their intentions," he said.
THREE PILLARS
The domestic Vaio PC division will be sold to investment
fund Japan Industrial Partners, which will set up a separate
company to take over the operations. Financial
terms of the sale weren't disclosed, but Sony will initially
hold a 5 percent stake in that company.
The TV operations will be spun off into a separate unit by
July 2014, Sony said. The job cuts - mostly outside Japan - are
to be implemented by March 2015, with cost savings are to kick
in by the 2015-2016 financial year, Sony said. The company said
it had total staff of 145,800 at the end of last September.
Sony officials said they expect to lose another 25 billion
yen on TVs this year. Having last turned an annual operating
profit in TVs in the 12 months ended March 2004, losses for the
10 fiscal years through March 2014 add up to 786.9 billion yen
($7.8 billion).
The three pillars that Hirai identified as central to the
rebirth of Sony's electronics division - imaging, gaming and
mobile - remain uncertain bets for growth in the highly volatile
consumer markets, analysts say.
Sony cut its smartphone sales forecast to 40 million from 42
million, citing weakness in Asia and Europe. Hirai has said that
he would like to double unit sales of its Xperia handsets by
2015, but the lack of a contract with a major U.S. carrier and a
proliferation of low-cost Chinese smartphone makers are seen as
obstacles to that growth.
But the latest iteration of its popular video game console,
the Playstation 4, has seen strong sales. It's on track to beat
guidance of 5 million console sales by the end of March, having
reached 4.2 million at the end of December
Still, expensive development costs left Sony warning it will
take at least two years to break even on the console.
Sony also slashed its full-year operating profit forecast to
80 billion yen on Thursday from the 170 billion yen it
previously expected. But buoyed by a strong performance in its
financial services unit in the October-December quarter, Sony
posted an operating profit for the three months of 90.3 billion,
almost double the previous year and beating a consensus estimate
of 71.9 billion yen according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.