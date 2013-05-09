BRIEF-Geopark Q4 loss $26.0 million
* Geopark reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO May 9 Japan's Sony Corp said it expects mobile phone sales to rise to 42 million in the year to March 31 compared with 33 million sold in the business year just ended, as it tries to establish itself as No. 3 in the global smartphone market behind Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.
It forecast sales of televisions would rise to 16 million from 13.5 million sold in the previous year.
* Geopark reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests health insurance after Obamacare will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industry sources said on Tuesday, raising questions about future enrollment and insurance company participation.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes