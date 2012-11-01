BRIEF-Luminex Corp announces cash dividend of $0.06
* Luminex corp - board of directors intends for company to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 to holders of its common stock, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 1 Sony Corp cut its forecast for full-year sales of handheld PSP and Vita game consoles to 10 million compared with a prediction it made in August for 12 million.
It stuck to its forecast for its PlayStation home consoles of 16 million.
The company also said it expects to sell 14.5 million TV sets in the year to next March 31. Three months ago it had a target of 15.5 million.
It forecast full-year sales of compact digital cameras of 16 million compared with 18 million predicted in August.
Feb 21 Gold and copper miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the company took an impairment charge of $974 million.
* Gwg holdings announces retirement of board chairman paul siegert, election of new director mark schwarzmann