BRUSSELS, March 27 A Sony-led group has
offered concessions to EU regulators in a bid to gain approval
for its proposed acquisition of record label EMI's music
publishing business, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
Sony, with Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Development Co., Raine Group and movie mogul David
Geffen trumped rival BMG for EMI Publishing, whose catalogue
includes songs such as "New York, New York" and Adele's "Rolling
in the Deep".
The European Commission said on its website it would now
decide by April 19 whether to clear or block the deal. It did
not provide details of the concessions, in line with its policy.
The previous deadline was April 2.
Sony is now the fourth player in music publishing, behind
Vivendi's Universal Music Group, EMI and Warner Music.
Citigroup is selling EMI, having taken control of the
group when its previous owner, private equity group Terra Firma,
defaulted on borrowings from the investment bank.
Sony's consortium is expected to cite existing strong
competition in the music publishing business and also collecting
societies' pricing power as part of its arguments to EU
regulators.
It will also cite the growing presence of online music
distributors such as Apple, Amazon and
Spotify.
Impala, a trade organisation representing Europe's
independent music companies, has called on the commission to
block the deal, saying it would give Sony excessive power and
would result in an overly concentrated market.
Last Friday, the EU watchdog opened an in-depth
investigation into Universal's bid to buy EMI's recorded music
business, citing concerns about the combined group's potential
high market share and increased market power.
