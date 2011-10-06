BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
Oct 6 Sony Corp (6758.T) is nearing a deal to buy out Telefon AB LM Erisson's (ERICb.ST) stake in their wireless phone joint venture, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.
The joint venture's two parent companies have regularly discussed the nature of the Sony Ericsson's ownership structure, according to the report. It said the talks were ongoing and could break apart at anytime.
Ericssion declined to comment, Sony Corp was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
* Xura to change company name to Mavenir Systems upon completion of Mitel Mobile acquisition
* Meredith Corp. & Bronfman-Led investor group in advance pursuit of Time Inc., have signed non-disclosure agreement with $TIME - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: