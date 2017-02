Nov 8 Sony Ericsson said on Tuesday a shortage of key cellphone components will hurt sales volumes of some of its feature phones.

"We are experiencing a shortage of key components used in some feature phones, affecting volumes of these products," said a spokesman for the world's No. 9 cellphone maker.

Sony has agreed to buy Ericsson out of the venture which has shifted its focus on manufacturing of smartphones, but feature phones still make some 20 percent of its volumes.

