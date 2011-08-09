TOKYO Aug 9 Sony Corp said on Tuesday that a warehouse in north London has caught fire, damaging compact disks, DVDs and other content products.

A Sony spokeswoman said no injuries were reported from the fire in Enfield, also the site of scattered incidents on Sunday evening as riots spread from the deprived London neighbourhood of Tottenham over the fatal shooting of a man by armed police.

The spokeswoman said Sony was still gathering information, including on the extent of the damage and whether the fire had been extinguished. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)