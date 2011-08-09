TOKYO Aug 9 Sony Corp said on Tuesday the warehouse that has caught fire in the Enfield neighbourhood of London is its only warehouse storing DVDs, CDs and other content products sold in Britain.

"There will likely be some impact on deliveries," said Yoko Yasukochi, a spokeswoman at Sony in Tokyo.

The fire at the three-storey, 20,000 square metre warehouse likely broke out either late on Monday or early Tuesday morning, and appears to be continuing, Yasukochi said.

"We cannot determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage yet because it's not possible to enter the building," she said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)