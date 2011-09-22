LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 A suspected of member of
the clandestine hacking group LulzSec was arrested in Arizona
on Thursday on charges of taking part in an extensive computer
breach of the Sony Pictures Entertainment (6758.T) film studio,
the FBI said.
A federal grand jury indictment returned earlier this month
and unsealed on Thursday charges Cody Kretsinger, 23, with
conspiracy and the unauthorized impairment of a protected
computer in connection with the attack in May and June.
The nine-page indictment said Kretsinger and
co-conspirators obtained confidential information from Sony
Pictures' computer systems using an "SQL injection" attack
against its website, a technique commonly used by hackers to
exploit vulnerabilities and steal information.
Sony officials declined immediate comment on the arrest.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Andre Grenon)