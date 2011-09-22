(Adds details, background throughout)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 A suspected member of the
clandestine hacking group LulzSec was arrested in Arizona on
Thursday on charges of taking part in an extensive computer
breach of the Sony Pictures Entertainment (6758.T) film studio,
the FBI said.
A federal grand jury indictment returned this month and
unsealed on Thursday charged Cody Kretsinger, 23, with
conspiracy and the unauthorized impairment of a protected
computer in connection with the attack in May and June.
The nine-page indictment said Kretsinger and
co-conspirators obtained confidential information from Sony
Pictures' computer systems using an "SQL injection" attack
against its website, a technique commonly used by hackers to
exploit vulnerabilities and steal information.
Kretsinger, who went by the moniker "recursion," helped
post information he and his co-conspirators stole from Sony on
LulzSec's website and announced the intrusion via the hacking
group's Twitter account, the indictment said.
The extent of damage caused by the breach of the studio's
computer network remains under investigation, the FBI said.
LulzSec, an underground group also known as Lulz Security,
at the time published the names, birth dates, addresses,
emails, phone numbers and passwords of thousands of people who
had entered contests promoted by Sony.
"From a single injection we accessed EVERYTHING," the
hacking group said in a statement at the time. "Why do you put
such faith in a company that allows itself to become open to
these simple attacks."
Hackers previously had accessed personal information on 77
million PlayStation Network and Qriocity accounts, 90 percent
of which were users in North America and Europe, in what was
then the biggest such security breach in history.
Other high-profile companies targeted by cyber attacks
included Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Google (GOOG.O).
Sony officials declined immediate comment on Thursday's
arrest.
LulzSec is reputed to be affiliated with the international
hackers collective called Anonymous, which has claimed
responsibility for cyber attacks on government and private
institutions around the world.
Kretsinger, who was to make an initial court appearance
before a U.S. magistrate in Phoenix on Thursday, faces a
maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.
The government is requesting that he be removed to Los
Angeles, where Sony Pictures' computer system is located and
where the case against him has been filed.
