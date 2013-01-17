TOKYO Jan 17 Sony, which has spent several
years shrinking its television unit, plans to expand sales from
next year once the business has stopped losing money, chief
executive Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday.
"After ending losses we want to focus at growing sales in
the emerging economies," Hirai told a press roundtable at Sony's
headquarters in Tokyo.
Sony and other Japanese makers have been hurt badly by
competition from foreign rivals lead by Korea's Samsung
Electronics, forcing them to halt output of
unprofitable models and trim costs in a bid to compete.
Japan's share of the world's flat panel TV market this year
likely shrank to 31 percent compared with 41 percent in 2010,
according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology
Industries Association.
Hirai last year said the maker of Bravia televisions is
doubling down on consumer electronics, with a focus on mobile
phones and tablets, cameras and gaming rather than TVs.