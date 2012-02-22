* Smartphones, tablets have eroded handheld gaming market
* Exec says he'd be pleased with 500,000 units sold in 3
weeks
* Vita device comes out Wednesday in United States
By Liana B. Baker
Feb 22 Sony Corp's Vita hits the
United States on Wednesday, the latest in a long line of mobile
gaming gadgets in the spirit of Nintendo's Game Boy
and Atari's Lynx. But with gaming habits rapidly changing, it
may also be the last of its breed.
Vita will be a tough sell to gamers who may already jam
smartphones in their back pockets and lug Apple iPads
around in backpacks. At $250, it carries roughly the same price
tag as a basic Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox.
Analysts are skeptical that the product will find fans, even
among the most hardcore segment of gamers that Sony is targeting
with a $50 million marketing campaign. It also teamed up with
fast-food chain Taco Bell in a sweepstakes that awards a Vita
every 15 minutes.
"It almost feels like Sony designed a product for a world
where smartphones and tablets don't exist," said Gartner
Research Director Michael Gartenberg. "It costs more than most
phones and the same as most gaming consoles. It is hard to say
who is the market for this."
People who spend hours every day playing games may not be as
gung-ho for a portable gadget as before. Many have turned to
low-priced or free games on mobile devices they already own.
Josh Calixto, a 22-year-old video editor in Los Angeles, said
he hadn't bought a portable gaming device since the Nintendo DS
Lite three years ago.
He just doesn't have time for it: He does the bulk of his
gaming on his PlayStation or on his PC, and when he has time to
kill when on the move, he will play games such as "Infinity
Blade" on his iPad, or buy a bundle of independent programs for
his Google Android phone.
"The Vita is really cool, but at this point I don't see any
real reason for buying it," he said. "I don't feel like it's
worth the money." He said he was not interested in the 20 or so
games launching with it because he has already played some of
them on consoles.
While Internet reviews of the Vita hardware have been
strong, gamers gripe that it requires them to buy external
memory cards with Sony-specific technology at $20 to $100 each.
One senior games editor at gadget blog TechnoBuffalo called this
hidden cost a "glaring flaw."
Besides $250 for the basic hardware, users could end up
forking over as much as $40 or $50 for each top-flight game,
plus a memory stick that will set them back at least $20.
Sony will sell a more expensive version of Vita with AT&T
3G service.
SONY SEES VITA FUTURE
Sony believes there is a large market of consumers for the
Vita, said Jack Tretton, the U.S. CEO of PlayStation.
"The target consumer is a PS3 owner, and there's 60 million
of those out there," Tretton said. "He's also male and in his
early 20s."
Gamers, he said, will be attracted to how Vita users can
play opponents on a PlayStation. Consumers can also buy versions
of games that allow them to pick up on a Vita from where they
left off on a PlayStation -- which can't be done on a
smartphone.
"On a tablet or smartphone, you notice the limits right away
with the controls or lack of depth in a game," Tretton said.
Tretton brushed off the notion that the Vita could be the
last product of its kind, pointing to IDC research from January
that forecast a resurgence in sales for dedicated gaming devices
by Sony and Nintendo. IDC projects the handheld market rising to
$17.3 billion in 2015 from $10.7 billion in 2010.
But technology threatening to disrupt the market for those
devices is also gaining steam, analysts say.
OnLive, a cloud gaming service founded by former Apple
scientist Steve Perlman, had about 500,000 copies of its app
downloaded in the Android market.
The program lets gamers play console versions of games on
smartphones and tablets. It can also be adapted for devices
designed for gaming enthusiasts, such as the Sony Ericsson
Xperia Play, which is nicknamed the "PlayStation phone."
With the advent of the Long Term Evolution high-speed mobile
network and higher-performance gadgets, "it is going to be
challenging for devices like the Vita to survive on their own,"
Perlman said.
Sony has so far sold 500,000 Vita units in Japan, where the
console was released in December. Tretton, the U.S. PlayStation
CEO, said he would "be very pleased" to sell half a million
units in the United States in the next three weeks.
If the Vita doesn't click with consumers, it would not be
the first handheld device to disappoint.
Consumers shrugged off Nintendo's last handheld, the 3DS,
when it came out last March. Less than four months later, the
company had to cut the price by $80 from $249.99 because of
disappointing sales.
Gartner's Gartenberg said Sony might want to consider a price
cut. Vitas would be flying off the shelves at $79 or $99 each,
he added.
"You have to wonder how big a misstep this may be for Sony,"
Gartenberg said, "and does this mark the last of these type of
devices."
