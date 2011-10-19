* New handheld device more expensive than rival Nintendo
TOKYO Oct 19 Sony Corp said on
Wednesday it would launch its new handheld games device, the
PlayStation Vita, on Feb. 22 in the United States and Europe.
The new device, which hits stores in Japan on Dec 17, will
be priced at $249.99 for the Wi-Fi version and $299.99 for the
3G/Wifi version in the U.S. market, way above rival Nintendo's
3DS, which now sells for $169.99 in the U.S.
But analysts note Sony's handheld games devices sell mostly
to core gamers, who are more likely to accept higher prices.
Domestic media reports said the start of advance orders for the
PS Vita in Japan on Oct. 15 had attracted large crowds.
