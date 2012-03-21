March 22 Sony Corp will sell its
chemical business to the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ),
withdrawing production of optical films used in LCD panels,
Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.
The DBJ will take over the main operations of Sony Chemical
& Information Device Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary, for about
30 billion yen ($358.72 million) to 40 billion yen as early as
autumn, the daily said.
Sony and the government-backed lender will sign a memorandum
of understanding as soon as Thursday, with details of the deal
to be thrashed out by June, Nikkei said.
Sony, which is bracing for its fourth straight group net
loss in fiscal 2011, will retain operations that are linked
closely to its core businesses, such as optical discs and
contactless smart cards, and will retain the unit's roughly
3,000 workers, the daily said.
($1 = 83.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)