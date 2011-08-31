* Launch follows HP's rapid exit from crowded market
* Price likely a critical factor for success
* iPad, Galaxy Tab sell for $500 and upwards
* Sony shares down 17 pct since July 28 earnings
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Aug 31 Sony Corp's new tablet
computers, expected to be launched on Wednesday, face an uphill
battle against dominant players Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics , with the gadget's expected pricing in
particular raising red flags.
The Japanese electronics conglomerate behind PlayStation
games consoles and Vaio PCs is struggling under the weight of
its lossmaking television division and badly needs the boost of
a new hit product.
"Sony really must be in the tablet market and must succeed,"
said Mito Securities electronics analyst Keita Wakabayashi.
Sony has said it is targeting Samsung's No.2 slot in the
booming market, where the Korean company's Galaxy Tab range is a
distant second to Apple's blockbuster iPad.
At an industry event in Germany on Wednesday, Sony is
expected to launch its tablets, which were first shown off at a
Tokyo event in April.
One, codenamed S1, has a single 9.4-inch screen, while the
other is a clamshell type with two 5.5-inch displays. Both run
on an adapted version of Google's Android Honeycomb.
The company hopes features such as access to first
generation PlayStation games and the single-screen version's
unique curved design will help it stand out in the crowd of more
than 100 iPad challengers based on Android.
But analysts say the price, to be announced later in the
day, may be the determining factor.
"We worry that the S1 tablet could be priced too high (eg
near $600), and thus sell poorly, and we think the S2 clamshell
design will fail," Jeff Loff, an electronics analyst at
Macquarie Securities, said in a report.
Hewlett Packard's decision to drop its Touchpad
tablet weeks after launch demonstrates how easy it is to fail in
a market pioneered and dominated by the makers of the iPad.
Analysts estimate Apple had sold about 30 million iPads by
mid-August, while distant runner-up Samsung is expected to sell
about 7.5 million units of its Galaxy Tab this year, though
sales are banned in Germany and delayed in Australia after Apple
sued it over "slavish" imitation.
Both the iPad and Galaxy Tab sell for $500 and upwards, but
HP's experience underlines the importance of keeping gadgets
affordable amid weak consumer sentiment in Europe and North
America.
Sales soared after HP slashed the price of its Touchpad to
$99 from $399 and $499, prompting the company to announce a
further "final run" of the tablets to meet demand.
Even if the Sony tablet does take off, investors say it will
do little to revive the company's share price, which has lost
about 17 percent since Sony reported quarterly earnings on July
28. The broader market has fallen about 10 percent in
the same period.
"It won't be much of a boost in profit terms even if this
product succeeds," said Shigeo Sugawara, senior investment
manager at Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management in Tokyo.
"It is still a small category compared with the total PC
market. It will certainly not be a catalyst for the share
price...it's more of a branding exercise."
"The biggest factor in moving Sony's share price will be
televisions," Sugawara added. "How far they can restructure that
division is the biggest issue facing Sony and other electronics
makers such as Panasonic and Sharp ."
