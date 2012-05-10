* Sees 2012/13 op profit of 180 bln yen vs 173 bln yen
consensus
* Posts record net loss of 456.7 bln yen for 2011/12
* Sees LCD TV sales down 11 percent this year
* Aims to sell 33 mln smartphones vs 22.5 mln year-ago
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, May 10 Japanese consumer electronics
giant Sony Corp posted a record net loss of $5.74
billion last year, but expects a return to profit this year as
it trims losses in its TV business.
Sony shares, valued at below $15.5 billion, this week
slipped to a quarter century low, a sign of how the Walkman and
PlayStation maker has lost its innovative edge and fallen behind
rivals Apple and Samsung Electronics.
Under new CEO Kazuo Hirai, Sony is slashing costs and jobs
in a bid to turnaround its struggling TV unit. While considering
partnerships to help Sony compete better in TVs, Hirai is
looking to cameras, gaming and smartphones to spur growth.
Sony expects operating profit of 180 billion yen in the year
to next March, compared with a consensus estimate of 173 billion
yen among 18 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In
the year just ended, Sony posted an operating loss of 67.3
billion yen. It forecast a full-year net profit of 30 billion
yen.
Sony expects sales of liquid crystal TVs to fall 11 percent
to 17.5 million this business year, and predicted sales of its
PlayStation games console would also slip 11 percent, to 16
million. It forecast sales of its new Vita handheld games
console would reach 1.8 million thi s year.
Sony's January-March operating loss of 1.4 billion yen was
narrower than the average 10 billion yen loss estimated by five
analysts.
At a briefing last month, Hirai sketched out a future driven
by mobile devices such as the Xperia smartphones, gaming and
cameras, as well as medical devices and electric car batteries,
along with big cost cuts in a TV business that has lost more
than $10 billion in 8 years.
Sony is cutting 10,000 jobs - 6 percent of its global
workforce - and will take a 75 billion yen restructuring charge
this business year. The company underwent two rounds of layoffs
during previous CEO Howard Stringer's six-year tenure.
"Sony is looking to double its smartphone market share, but
we saw no clear strategy for differentiation," Goldman Sachs
analyst, Takashi Watanabe said in a report last month.
Little more than a month into his job as CEO, Hirai has set
a target for group sales of 8.5 trillion yen ($106.85 billion)
in two years, with an operating margin of more than 5 percent.
"This is our only chance to change," he told an April 12 news
conference.
He has yet to spell out just how Sony will achieve those
mid-term targets, and investors are concerned about Sony's
prospects as consumers flock to gadgets made by Samsung and
Apple. Since the start of the year, Sony shares have dropped 12
percent, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 index has gained
nearly 7 percent.
($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)