TOKYO, Sept 28 Sony Corp said on
Wednesday it had bought U.S.-based Micronics Inc, a developer of
diagnostics equipment, in a bid to accelerate its own research
and development and speed the commercialisation of point-of-care
diagnostics devices.
Sony did not specify how much it paid for the venture firm,
which is based in Redmond, Washington State.
Point-of-care diagnostics is aimed at enabling physicians to
test for illnesses at their offices rather than sending samples
to a testing centre.
