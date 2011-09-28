TOKYO, Sept 28 Sony Corp said on Wednesday it had bought U.S.-based Micronics Inc, a developer of diagnostics equipment, in a bid to accelerate its own research and development and speed the commercialisation of point-of-care diagnostics devices.

Sony did not specify how much it paid for the venture firm, which is based in Redmond, Washington State.

Point-of-care diagnostics is aimed at enabling physicians to test for illnesses at their offices rather than sending samples to a testing centre. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Michael Watson)