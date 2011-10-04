TOKYO Oct 4 Sony Corp , wants to
increase parts procurement from the euro zone to help ease the
impact on profits from a gain in the yen against the common
European currency, the consumer electronic company's deputy
president said.
While the yen's strength against the dollar is also hurting,
Sony is feeling a bigger pinch from the weakening of the euro
amid the ongoing debt crisis in Greece, Kazuo Hirai, the
frontrunner to take over the top job at Sony said at the CEATEC
electronics show in Tokyo.
"Shifting all procurement purely for the sake of the euro
would upset the balance of procurement, but we will move what we
can," he said.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Ediwna Gibbs)