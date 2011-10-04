TOKYO Oct 4 Sony Corp , wants to increase parts procurement from the euro zone to help ease the impact on profits from a gain in the yen against the common European currency, the consumer electronic company's deputy president said.

While the yen's strength against the dollar is also hurting, Sony is feeling a bigger pinch from the weakening of the euro amid the ongoing debt crisis in Greece, Kazuo Hirai, the frontrunner to take over the top job at Sony said at the CEATEC electronics show in Tokyo.

"Shifting all procurement purely for the sake of the euro would upset the balance of procurement, but we will move what we can," he said. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ediwna Gibbs)