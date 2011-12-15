(Corrects day of week in first sentence)

TOKYO Dec 15 Sony Corp said on Thursday that it was standing by its target to sell 15 million PlayStation 3 game machines in the 2011/12 financial year.

Welsh-born Andrew House, who on Sept. 1 took up his post as head of Sony Computer Entertainment, said that sales of the device had not suffered due to the debt crisis in Europe.

