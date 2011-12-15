BRIEF-Google announces Google cloud search for G suite business,enterprise customers
* Google says cloud search will begin rolling out globally for customers using the G suite business and enterprise editions
(Corrects day of week in first sentence)
TOKYO Dec 15 Sony Corp said on Thursday that it was standing by its target to sell 15 million PlayStation 3 game machines in the 2011/12 financial year.
Welsh-born Andrew House, who on Sept. 1 took up his post as head of Sony Computer Entertainment, said that sales of the device had not suffered due to the debt crisis in Europe.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Google says cloud search will begin rolling out globally for customers using the G suite business and enterprise editions
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share, sending shares tumbling nearly 5 percent.
JERUSALEM, Feb 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery settlement.